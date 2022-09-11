Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 200 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

