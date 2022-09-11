Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

