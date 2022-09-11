Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,476,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

