Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,478,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.22.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.