Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 1,687 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $106.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07.

