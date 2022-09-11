Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.70. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

