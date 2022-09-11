Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.23.

