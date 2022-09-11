JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €3.20

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AIB Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

