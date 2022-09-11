JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €31.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

EPA CS opened at €24.89 ($25.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.80. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

