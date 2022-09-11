JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.31.

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

