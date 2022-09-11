JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target to GBX 220

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Kingfisher stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

