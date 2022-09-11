KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,819 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services accounts for 4.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 495,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 798,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,349. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR Auction Services Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.