Kenfarb & CO. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.6% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

NOC opened at $491.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

