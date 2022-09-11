Kenfarb & CO. Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kenfarb & CO. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 771.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Ecolab stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

