Kenfarb & CO. Sells 910 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kenfarb & CO. trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.93.

Shares of AMT opened at $261.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $298.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.