Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires 2,761 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 6.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.29. 1,399,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,731. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

