Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys 686 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 2.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 230,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WPM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,564. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

