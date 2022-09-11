Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $407,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8 %

NVDA traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.87. 48,712,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,641,092. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.81. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.