KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded down 42.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. KnoxFS (New) has a total market capitalization of $105,774.22 and $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00781197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015916 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About KnoxFS (New)
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)
