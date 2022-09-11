Konomi Network (KONO) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $520,723.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official website is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

