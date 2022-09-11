Kryll (KRL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $269,526.00

Kryll (KRL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and $269,526.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.