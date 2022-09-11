Kulupu (KLP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,392.00

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Kulupu has a total market cap of $161,198.00 and approximately $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kulupu coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kulupu has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kulupu alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Kulupu

KLP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kulupu is kulupu.network.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kulupu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kulupu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kulupu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kulupu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.