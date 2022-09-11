KZ Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,218.10 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

