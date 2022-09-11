L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
L.B. Foster Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ FSTR opened at $11.92 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 million, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.