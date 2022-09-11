L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $11.92 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 million, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

