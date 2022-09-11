Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $74.34 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.