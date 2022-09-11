Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $269,389.81 and approximately $4,321.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00779652 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

