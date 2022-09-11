Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,230 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

