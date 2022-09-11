Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the quarter. KORE Group accounts for about 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of KORE Group worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KORE Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KORE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

KORE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 66,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

