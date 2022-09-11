Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 153,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on DNB. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.8 %
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,329,350 shares of company stock worth $128,730,097. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dun & Bradstreet Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.