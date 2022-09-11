Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.59. 5,645,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,395. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $181.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

