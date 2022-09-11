Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.35 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,889.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 150,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,672,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $14,007,694 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

