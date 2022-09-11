Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $341,000 in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Riley Exploration Permian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the transaction, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,974.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the transaction, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,974.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $255,723.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,172 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REPX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.82. 21,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,387. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $473.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

