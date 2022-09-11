Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,608,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,189. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of $943.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

