Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.29 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 365,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

