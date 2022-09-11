Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1,524.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.86. 4,179,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,856. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

