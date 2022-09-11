Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,602 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 11,785,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

