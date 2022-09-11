Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.77 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,640,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.57. 640,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

