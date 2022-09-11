LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.