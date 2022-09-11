LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 12.9 %
Shares of LPTH opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
