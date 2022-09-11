Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.99 and its 200-day moving average is $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

