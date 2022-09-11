Lonestar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000. BGC Partners makes up 1.1% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.47. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

