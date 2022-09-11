Lonestar Capital Management LLC Takes $11.32 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,000. United States Steel makes up 1.4% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $45,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of X opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

