LunchMoney Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $129,020.76 and $667.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00066926 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

