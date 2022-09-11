MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.12 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $280,564.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

