Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $23.45 million and $4.81 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for $6.69 or 0.00030947 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.64 or 0.99971493 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036619 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token (CRYPTO:CITY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars.

