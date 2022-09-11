Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Lifted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,230,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,940,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

