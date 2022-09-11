Mark Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.7% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 68,936,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,955,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.