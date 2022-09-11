Mark Asset Management LP Sells 181 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mark Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.77. 1,441,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

