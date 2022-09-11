Marscoin (MARS) Hits One Day Volume of $11,842.00

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Marscoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Marscoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $11,842.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin (CRYPTO:MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,328 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Marscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million”

