Mass Ave Global Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mass Ave Global Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.4% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Up 9.0 %

Shopify stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,648,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,424,432. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

