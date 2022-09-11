Mass Ave Global Inc. Makes New $656,000 Investment in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Dingdong (Cayman) accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mass Ave Global Inc. owned 0.08% of Dingdong (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDL. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $42,172,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091,140 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $7,205,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 515,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of DDL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.65.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

